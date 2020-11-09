Navigating Holiday Celebrations in The Middle of A Pandemic

The number of virus cases is increasing for many parts of San Diego County amid the beginning of the year's colder months, and that's one thing health care professionals are concerned about.

Around this time of the year, we have a few things working against us, such as it being the beginning of the flu season.

Medical experts said they will keep an especially close eye on the next couple of months since it is the first time we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic while the holidays approach.

Around this time of the year, more people get time off work and typically travel and gather with others to celebrate, but that's concerning medical professionals.

Although the best advice they have to offer is to celebrate together via technology, health care professionals understand not everyone will abide by that so they shared some advice with NBC 7 on how to best keep safe while celebrating with close loved ones.

While you're planning festivities, it's not only important to look at your own habits but to pay close attention to the people who you'll be spending the holidays with to see if they are keeping safe, as well.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and coronavirus cases on the rise, many families are debating whether to gather for the holiday, or how to do it safely. No matter what you decide, NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker has some tips for talking to your family about your plans, without starting a fight.

Low-risk options include celebrating the holidays in a small group setting and taking the festivities outdoors. Luckily, with Southern California's mild weather, that can be feasible for San Diegans.

Also, health care professionals want people to know that everything has some sort of risk unless you are staying at home. They urge everyone to take extra precautions while traveling, especially when flying.

“People are always saying, ‘I’ll just get a test before I go' or 'I’ll get a test when I get there’ but a test is only a data point in time," said Dr. Abisola Olulade of the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. "It doesn’t tell you whether or not you may develop symptoms in 14 days, so those are things to remember and think about."

Dr. Olulade told NBC 7 the majority of us are now suffering from COVID fatigue, but it's still crucial to continue wearing a mask, social distance and washing your hands.