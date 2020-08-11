census 2020

Nationwide Rollout of Door-to-Door Knocking for Census Check-In to Begin

San Diegans who are hesitant to participate in a census interview due to the coronavirus pandemic should not fret since the workers will be taking measures to be safe

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Nicole Gomez

Tuesday marks the start of a nationwide rollout of door-to-door knocking to ensure residents have filled out the 2020 Census.

Census workers will begin to knock on the doors of households that have not yet filled out their census and they will practice methods to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, residents have the option of filling out their census via mail, phone call and for the first time, online.

While checking in with households, the door-knockers, who are also known as enumerators, will remain outside and stay away from whoever answers the door in order to keep proper social distancing. They will also have hand sanitizer with them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said participating in a 2020 Census interview has a low risk of COVID-19 transmission since the enumerators will maintain at least 6 feet distance and wear masks.

Filling out the census is required by California law, and it determines how the federal government will distribute $1.5 million in spending and how many congressional seats each state will get.

There may be scammers who will want to take advantage of the door knocking procedure and pose as a census worker. The census bureau warns that legitimate employees will never ask for personal information, such as citizenship status or details on your social security, credit card or Medicare numbers.

For more information on how to fill out the census, click here.

