Fire Weather Watch to Round Out Windy Week in San Diego

Santa Ana winds are expected to return at the end of the week, bringing warmer weather and the threat of dangerous fires.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch from Wednesday night to Friday night for the inland valleys, foothills, and mountains.

“Thursday into Friday, we have Santa Ana winds that’ll be developing,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. “This will be brief – just a couple days, but it is going to give us high fire danger.”

NWS said winds could reach up to 30 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 50 miles per hour during this time, and Parveen said humidity will drop to five to 10 percent.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” NWS said in its Fire Weather Watch.

The fire-whipping winds are produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California's mountain ranges. They're common in the fall and have a long history of fanning destructive wildfires in the region.

Fall is historically the worst time of the year for damaging wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires have occurred in October and November.

Parveen said San Diego will see warmer temperatures with the reappearance of Santa Ana winds with Wednesday hitting the low-70s and Friday reaching the mid-80s.

Additionally, NWS issued a marine weather statement Tuesday, warning of “patchy dense” fog over coastal waters that will last into Wednesday morning.