San Diego County

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2020 Drop-Off Locations in S.D. County

The event will be held Saturday Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to anonymously dispose of unwanted medications

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Unwanted or expired prescription medications can be disposed of safely at 14 drop-off locations around San Diego County Saturday as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to anonymously dispose of unwanted medications. To allow for social distancing, all locations will use drive-thru or drop-off options.

This year there are more than a dozen locations including three San Diego County Sheriff’s locations:

  • Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Station, 845 Imperial Beach Blvd.
  • Poway Sheriff’s Station, 13100 Bowron Road
  • San Marcos Sheriff’s Station, 182 Santar Place

Other locations are:

  • Escondido Police Station, 1163 N. Centre City Parkway, Escondido
  • El Cajon Police Department, 100 Civic Center Way, El Cajon
  • La Mesa Police Department, 8085 University Ave., La Mesa
  • San Diego Police Department Eastern Division, 9225 Aero Drive, San Diego
  • San Diego Police Department Northwestern Division, 12592 El Camino Real, San Diego
  • San Diego Police Department Western Division, 5215 Gaines St., San Diego
  • Navy Exchange 32nd Street, in the NEX lot at the Callagan Hwy gate
  • MCAS Miramar Exchange, Building #2660 Elrod Ave.
  • Naval Medical Center Balboa, 34800 Bob Wilson Drive, Baxter Circle between buildings 2 and 3
  • Chula Vista Public Works, 1800 Maxwell Drive, Chula Vista
  • Coronado Police Station, 700 Orange Ave., Coronado

Drug use reached a 20-year high among men and women arrested and booked into San Diego County detention facilities in 2019, according to a report released Thursday by the San Diego Association of Governments.

Nearly four in five male arrestees (79%) and 82% of female arrestees tested positive for at least one of the following drugs: marijuana, methamphetamines, opiates, cocaine/crack and PCP, according to the report by SANDAG's Criminal Justice Research Division.

Drug Use Among San Diego County Arrestees Reached 20-Year-High in 2019: Report

Sharps are not accepted at take back events. Vaping devices must have the batteries removed.

To find the collection site nearest you, visit DEATakeBack.com.

