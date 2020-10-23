National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2020 Drop-Off Locations in S.D. County

Unwanted or expired prescription medications can be disposed of safely at 14 drop-off locations around San Diego County Saturday as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to anonymously dispose of unwanted medications. To allow for social distancing, all locations will use drive-thru or drop-off options.

This year there are more than a dozen locations including three San Diego County Sheriff’s locations:

Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Station, 845 Imperial Beach Blvd.

Poway Sheriff’s Station, 13100 Bowron Road

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station, 182 Santar Place

Other locations are:

Escondido Police Station, 1163 N. Centre City Parkway, Escondido

El Cajon Police Department, 100 Civic Center Way, El Cajon

La Mesa Police Department, 8085 University Ave., La Mesa

San Diego Police Department Eastern Division, 9225 Aero Drive, San Diego

San Diego Police Department Northwestern Division, 12592 El Camino Real, San Diego

San Diego Police Department Western Division, 5215 Gaines St., San Diego

Navy Exchange 32 nd Street, in the NEX lot at the Callagan Hwy gate

Street, in the NEX lot at the Callagan Hwy gate MCAS Miramar Exchange, Building #2660 Elrod Ave.

Naval Medical Center Balboa, 34800 Bob Wilson Drive, Baxter Circle between buildings 2 and 3

Chula Vista Public Works, 1800 Maxwell Drive, Chula Vista

Coronado Police Station, 700 Orange Ave., Coronado

Drug use reached a 20-year high among men and women arrested and booked into San Diego County detention facilities in 2019, according to a report released Thursday by the San Diego Association of Governments.

Nearly four in five male arrestees (79%) and 82% of female arrestees tested positive for at least one of the following drugs: marijuana, methamphetamines, opiates, cocaine/crack and PCP, according to the report by SANDAG's Criminal Justice Research Division.

Sharps are not accepted at take back events. Vaping devices must have the batteries removed.

To find the collection site nearest you, visit DEATakeBack.com.