National Day of Unplugging Encourages Kids to Leave Devices at Home

La Mesa Village will host a free, fun-filled event for kids at the Farmers Market for the National Day of Unplugging (NDU) to encourage people to spend time away from technology.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Mar. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Unplugged Village will have a variety of activities for kids, including a hunt for a stuffed rooster named Rodney, shopping with Rodney bucks, cooking opportunities, gardening crafts, trying healthy foods, and playing games.

The weekly event has become a hit for kids at the farmers market and has grown in the past three months.

According to Claudia Erickson, Founder of the Unplugged Village, the idea for the event took off immediately and became a safe place for kids to be unplugged and have an adventure each week.

In addition to the activities at the market, people can go to the Public Square Coffee House, La Mesa Wine Works or catch the movie "Screenagers Next" on Wednesday, Mar. 4.

NDU is a movement to educate people about the over-reliance on technology due to the increase of users worldwide – especially for handheld devices.

For more information, visit Unplugged Village.