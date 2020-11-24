National City's Annual Turkey Distribution to Come With COVID-19 Safety Kits

National City’s annual turkey distribution will still be held this year and will come with a new freebie to help residents: COVID-19 safety kits.

The South Bay city, which was disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, will help its residents gear up for Thanksgiving with a free turkey. Additionally, city leaders will also distribute COVID-19 safety kits in an effort to keep residents safe.

“We need to work together to have our Abuelitas/Grandmas around for next year,” National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said in a statement. “It is imperative that we stress to our residents, in a positive and proactive manner, with our public safety personnel and non-profit partners that it is ‘OK’ that our 2020 Thanksgiving holiday does not look like Thanksgiving as usual.”

“Our community will be gently reminded of this while receiving safety kits, goodie bags and handouts of what the purple tier guidelines are,” her statement continued.

The first-come, first-serve event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out. Those interested in receiving a turkey from the distribution must have an ID with a valid National City address. However, anyone can receive a COVID-19 safety kit.

The distribution will be held at the National City Library parking lot, located at 1401 National City Blvd.