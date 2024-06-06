National City teen killed after being hit by car remembered at graduation ceremony

A National City high school senior died after he was hit by a car while riding his bike to school last week. Edgar de Haro was remembered at Sweetwater High School's graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

The crash that led to the 17-year-old's death happened near the intersection of J Avenue and East 18th Street in National City at around 10 a.m. on May 28 — one day before his birthday.

When his mother arrived at the hospital, Edgar was unconscious and had to get surgery.

His family, hoping he would recover, celebrated Edgar's 18th birthday at the hospital and sang to him at his bedside.

But one day later, Edgar's condition worsened, and doctors told his family he was brain dead.

Edgar was set to graduate from Sweetwater High on Wednesday. His mother attended his graduation ceremony and accepted Edgar's diploma on his behalf.

His mother told NBC 7 that Edgar had big dreams for the future. Despite her sorrow, she wanted to celebrate everything he accomplished in his short life.

"I'm feeling really proud about Edgar," she said. "We got until this point where he graduates. I'm really sad he's not here today, but we are representing, you know, Edgar."

She also said that Edgar always cared about others, which is why his family decided to donate his organs to those in need.

