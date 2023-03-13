National City Teacher to Face More Than a Dozen Charges in Child Sex Abuse Case

A National City educator who was once awarded San Diego County's Teacher of the Year is expected in court Monday to face child sex abuse and child pornography charges for what law enforcement is investigating as an alleged relationship with a 13-year-old former student.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, a Lincoln Acres Elementary school teacher, was arrested last Tuesday by National City police after a concerned parent suspected that her 13-year-old child was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with their former teacher.

She posted bail but was re-arrested days later on additional felony charges, including tampering with a witness, National City police said. The second arrest came after NCPD detectives surveilled the former teacher and said they developed probable cause. Ma was arrested in the 3300 block of National Avenue in the City of San Diego and has been held at Las Colinas Detention Facility ever since.

Ma was expected in court on Monday to face nearly two dozen charges, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14. Ma also faces charges pf child pornography possession, sexual exploitation of a child, and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department records.

NBC 7's Amber Frias spoke to some parents about the accusations.

Ma was named one of five 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year in an annual showcase of educators by Cox. In a profile about Ma announcing her award, Ma told Cox she "considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments."

National City Superintendent Leighangela Brady confirmed Ma was on leave and would not be returning to campus amid court proceedings.

"While this entire situation is indeed deeply troubling, we appreciate that law enforcement is dedicating resources to secure the facts and keeping our school district and community informed of their progress," Brady said in a written statement. "I want to confirm to our school community that the employee is on leave and will not be returning to the campus. I am grateful to our entire school community for facing this situation with a shared commitment to do all that we can to maintain our children’s education without interruption."

Counselors have been available at the school all week to help students cope with the situation, according to Superintendent Brady.

National City Police said they will not be releasing additional information as the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke with multiple parents struggling to understand how a former award-winning teacher could now be in jail.