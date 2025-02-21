National City considers program offering legal aid to people facing deportation

Councilmember Jose Rodriguez says there is a great need for legal representation among the National City community.

People facing deportation have the right to a lawyer, Rodriguez said, but they often go unrepresented because they can't' afford one.

“We are considering a fund, a legal defense fund, for undocumented individuals from National City,” he said.

Earlier this week, the National City City Council unanimously approved launching a program that would provide legal aid to people who are undocumented. Rodriguez proposed taking on the effort.

“The ideal thing at this point is to make sure that no individuals are deported, and at the very least, they have legal representation and the best opportunity and the best case possible to stay in this country, and to continue to be contributing members to our economy, to our community and to their families,” Rodriguez said.

He said his office will work with nonprofits, local organizations and legal experts to develop a plan to present to city council.

“It could be a combination of things, whether it is a direct assistance and legal aid to provide attorneys as a city, providing additional assistance to the county, which already has attorneys present,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said one idea includes supporting the county’s already-existing legal defense program, which provides immigration attorneys at no cost.

Esther Valdez, an immigration attorney, agrees that legal representation is a right people are entitled to but that National City leaders should proceed with caution.

“You do want to advise people, 'you, your rights,' and leave it there. You don’t want to be seen as being evading, and obstructing, and encouraging, and harboring and assisting the violation of federal immigration laws,” Valdez said.

Rodriguez said his office will look at legal liabilities as well as cost since one of the concerns was whether tax dollars would be used to fund the program. Though the funding is unclear, the goal is simple: to keep families together by informing them of resources available.

“Hopefully it’s a good plan that the whole council would be willing to support,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is expected to come back to city council in the next few months to present a detailed a proposal.

Currently, the County of San Diego hires immigration attorneys, nonprofit attorneys and law firms who put in pro-bono time to offer these types of services.

Rodriguez said more funding is coming from the state to support those efforts.