National City, port officials break ground on Pepper Park improvements project

Work is set to begin soon at National City's Pepper Park, with plans for a splash pad, overlook, new lighting and landscaping, following a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday.

The 5.2-acre park will include several new amenities once phase one of the project is finished, with work expected to take 12-18 months.

"The port has delivered, and will continue to deliver, on its promise to develop the lands in and around San Diego Bay," said Frank Urtasun, Chairman of the Port of San Diego's board of port commissioners. "The transformation Pepper Park will undergo is one of many examples of how the port is staying true to its mission of improving coastal access for the benefit of all California residents and visitors."

The $8 million planned improvements also include a pirate-themed playground, a hillside play area, a "perched beach," and a new entry plaza, a statement from the port read.

"Pepper Park is the closest waterfront access for the people of National City," said National City Mayor Ron Morrison. "We greatly anticipate and appreciate the upcoming remodel and expansion of the park."

The funding was cobbled together from a variety of sources, including $4.35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and California's Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund. Port tenant Austal USA contributed $250,000.

Work in earnest is scheduled for early next month and will be done in phases throughout the park so portions can remain open during construction. The boat ramp will remain open throughout the entire construction process, according to the statement.

"As the home of one of the port's two marine terminals, National City is a valuable part of the regional economy and with these improvements it will show it can also be a prime destination along the waterfront for members of the community and visitors near and far," said Commissioner GilAnthony Ungab, National City's representative to the port board. "I look forward to 2025 when we all gather once more to celebrate the completion of this project."

Additionally, expansion plans are already in the works, which seek to add 2.5 acres to Pepper Park as well as an expanded waterfront promenade, a nature play area and larger picnic and lawn areas, among other amenities.