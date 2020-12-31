NATIONAL CITY

National City Police Urge Residents to Celebrate New Year's Eve Safely

By City News Serivce

Police asked residents today to celebrate the arrival of 2021 safely, with no guns or fireworks.

It is illegal to light fireworks or fire weapons, and additional patrol officers will be deployed on New Year's Eve "to ensure a safe celebration for all to enjoy," according to the National City Police Department.

"Reports of gunfire will be taken seriously and officers will respond appropriately," police said. "While our goal is not to dampen the spirit of celebration, anyone engaged in the illegal discharge of a firearm will be arrested."

Each year, numerous people are injured or killed by stray bullets, according to police. Residents may call 619-336-4411 to report gunfire.

