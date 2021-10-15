National City Police Receives $103K Grant for Traffic Enforcement Measures

The National City Police Department has been awarded a $103,000 grant to support traffic enforcement and preventative measures to deter DUIs, distracted driving and other dangerous driving behaviors, the department announced Friday.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund enforcement operations, officer training and community outreach programs aimed at reducing the risk of traffic crashes within the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Measures funded through the grant include:

DUI checkpoints and patrols;

Enforcement focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of the state's hands-free cell phone law;

Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations;

Enforcement focused on speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running and improper turning or lane changes;

Community education presentation on traffic safety issues;

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies;

and officer training and/or recertification in standard field sobriety Tests, advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement, and drug recognition techniques.

"Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road," National City Police Department Sgt. D. Ballardo said.

"This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads."