Broken Fire Hydrant Creates Minor Delays in National City

Drivers in National City can expect delays after a broken fire hydrant sent water shooting into the air Wednesday morning, according to the National City Police Department.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a fire hydrant broke near Wilson Avenue and Civic Center Drive, officers said.

The National City Fire Department requested that water be shut off.

The Sweetwater Authority arrived on scene to begin repairs, NCPD told NBC 7 at 6:30 a.m.

Officers are stationed in the area to control traffic while crews work to clear the area.

NBC 7 Traffic Reporter Ashley Matthews said to expect delays near this intersection. To view live updates on San Diego traffic, click here.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.