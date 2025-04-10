National City Police Department hosts hiring seminar

On Wednesday morning, the National City Police Department invited people interested in a law enforcement career to tour its facilities and learn more about the job.

Attendees participated in a hiring presentation where active-duty officers answered any questions they might have regarding the department's hiring process.

They also got to learn about the different specialized teams within the department, such as the K-9, motor and SWAT unit. They also participated in a use of force simulator, in which they got to experience a real-life police scenario.

The department is looking to fill five vacancies and says that they are always actively hiring and taking applications from people who are passionate about helping the local community, according to NCPD Officer Stephanie Fuston.

Just like many other police departments around San Diego County, Fuston explained that their staffing numbers are low and that they hold these events in hopes to recruit more members to the police force.

The starting salary for NCPD officers is $98,000 to $120,000, plus incentives.