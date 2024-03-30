National City pilot program launches to teach youth how to make customized lowrider bikes

A pilot program officially launched on Saturday in National City at Bobby's Muffler & Tire Shop on Highland Avenue. For the next six weeks, a group of six local kids of all ages will learn how to make their own customized lowrider bikes.

The bike frame donations and tool kits were made possible by National City leaders, the United Lowrider Coalition, and the Lowrider Bike Club.

"We want them to keep them out of trouble, and hopefully they can learn a new skill and hobby, and hopefully in the next time they can be a mentor, too," said Evelin Pastenes, the Vice President of the United Lowrider Youth Council.

Pastenes has been involved with the organization for the last two years, but she was raised in lowrider culture. To Pastenes, this program is also about sending its own message to the community at large.

"People think that with lowriders they're gangs and all that other stuff. But it's not. It's truly about family," said Pastenes.

"Once we were able to pass AB 436, and move on it's like well, what's next? We really have a heart for our youth and we want to be able to know that our youth are going to be — empower them, give them those leadership skills at the same time as building their own bike," said Jovita Arellano, President of the United Lowrider Coalition.

After the six-week program, the kids will go on to mentor the next group of kids to eventually build their own bikes.

Arellano told NBC 7 that their goal now is to secure sponsors to send the group of kids to Olathe, Kansas so they can see where the Lowrider Bike Club first started.

"We wanted to have a program where kids really felt that they can keep their culture, keep their identity and know that they can be successful. So we started building lowrider bikes as part of our culture, and so far we have a 100% graduation rate," said Erik Arazo, the founder of the Lowrider Bike Club.

"To get kids around people who look like them, that can show them that they can be successful and that they can reach their full potential, it's important," added Arazo.