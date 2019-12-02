Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car in National City

Drivers were asked to avoid Valley Road in National City Monday night as police investigated a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was hit on Valley road near Calle Abajo at around 9:15 p.m. and later died, according to the National City Police Department.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The NCPD asked drivers to avoid Valley Road between Sweetwater Road and Reo Drive in the hours following the crash.

No other information was available.

