Tijuana

National City Parents Killed in Fiery Crash in Tijuana Caused by Drunk Driver

By Telemundo 20 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fiery crash in Tijuana, Mexico, over the weekend claimed the lives of two National City parents and put three of their children in the hospital with burn injuries.

The parents, identified Monday as Rocio González and Juan Valle, were on their way back to the U.S. with their children when a drunk driver slammed into their car from behind, according to Tijuana police. Witnesses said the family's car burst into flames shortly after impact.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Valle was unable to escape the flames. González did escape but later succumbed to her injuries at a Tijuana hospital.

Local

tri-city medical center 1 hour ago

Tri-City Program Takes the COVID Vaccine to the Patients

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 108 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

The children, age 7, 9 and 15, all suffered burn injuries and were being treated in San Diego-area hospitals, according to a hospital in Tijuana.

Tijuana police are investigating the crash. No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this story.

This article tagged under:

TijuanaNATIONAL CITY
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us