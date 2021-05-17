National City Parents Killed in Fiery Crash in Tijuana Caused by Drunk Driver

A fiery crash in Tijuana, Mexico, over the weekend claimed the lives of two National City parents and put three of their children in the hospital with burn injuries.

The parents, identified Monday as Rocio González and Juan Valle, were on their way back to the U.S. with their children when a drunk driver slammed into their car from behind, according to Tijuana police. Witnesses said the family's car burst into flames shortly after impact.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Valle was unable to escape the flames. González did escape but later succumbed to her injuries at a Tijuana hospital.

The children, age 7, 9 and 15, all suffered burn injuries and were being treated in San Diego-area hospitals, according to a hospital in Tijuana.

Tijuana police are investigating the crash. No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this story.