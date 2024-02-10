National City nonprofit shifts focus to helping flood victims after Jan. 22 storm

A giving event was held in National City on Saturday for people who fell victim to last month’s historic flooding that destroyed hundreds of homes.

“It starts here. This is where you begin,” Shay Thomas said. “You begin by coming and getting some shoes and some groceries.”

Thomas is with Adrian’s Way, a nonprofit based out of National City that began in 2018 as a way to help youth in-need. Thomas explained they have a pantry in a local high school that they are consistently restocking, so that students don’t have to learn on an empty stomach.

But, since Jan. 22, Thomas said they have shifted their focus to help where it is needed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I don’t want anyone to feel alone because they’re not,” Thomas said, referring to the flooding. “If we come together as a community, that is how we rebuild, together.”

It’s a cause that is close to the heart for Thomas.

“We know what it feels like to lose it all and to have to rebuild,” Thomas said, while explaining that the flooding took her parents’ home, where they would all spend birthdays, holidays and share memories. “You know, we’re a nonprofit. We give and we give and we give, and we’re also people that need help too.”

Adrian’s Way, along with the help of some others, held an event for people to come get clothes, food, shoes, water, cleaning supplies, toys, blankets and more.

“It starts with a clorox wipe on the counter,” Thomas said.

Moises Godinez came to the event looking for something to eat. He said he lived in Southcrest but has since “lost everything." Now, he says, he and his wife are living in a hotel, but that is only an option for them until Feb. 15.

“I got some food, some snacks, because that’s what we need, because in the hotel, there’s nothing to cook. There’s no stove or whatever,” he said.

Godinez explained that the flooding came on too quickly for him and his family to grab anything, so they are starting from scratch.

“It’s a total loss. We lost furniture, appliances, television, electronics, you name it,” Godinez said. He also mentioned that his car was totaled in the ordeal.

That’s why, he said, events like this one are helpful.

“This is what we really need,” he said.