National City Mayor to Discuss Efforts to Decrease Spread of COVID-19

The mayor of National City is expected to announce on Wednesday a strengthened partnership with health care providers and the county to increase efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

With the city saying testing, tracking and treatment are all keys in effectively combatting the novel coronavirus, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis will discuss how residents can get tested. She will also share what resources are available and what the city is doing to strengthen efforts to obtain tests, tracking and treatment.

South Bay communities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with National City, in particular, experiencing the brunt of the virus. On Monday, the county reported 235 positive cases in National City, placing its percentage rate of coronavirus cases at 377% for every 100,000 population, according to the office of Sotelo-Solis.

National City has taken steps to try to protect its residents from the virus, even becoming the first in San Diego County to mandate facial coverings for residents when out in public.

Sotelo-Solis is expected to be joined by CEO of San Ysidro Health Kevin Mattson, CEO of Paradise Valley Hospital Neerav Jadeja and Barbara Jimenez of the San Diego County Health & Human Services. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.