National City Jewel-Heist ‘Mastermind' Not Smart Enough to Avoid Prison Time

A man prosecutors called a street-gang member who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an armed robbery at a National City jewelry store was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison.

Trenelle Cannon, 23, of San Diego, admitted to his role in the March 26, 2019, holdup, which included "instructing other individuals on what materials to obtain for the armed robbery and instructing them on what to do during the robbery," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Cannon never entered the store but provided the gun his accomplices used and worked later to sell the stolen merchandise.

“Mr. Cannon didn’t just commit this crime, he organized and planned it for his accomplices to help carry out,” Stacey Moy, the special agent in charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office, said in a news release sent out on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, robbers entered the Alpha and Omega Jewelry Store in the 1500 block of Sweetwater Road pointed a gun at the store clerk, smashed jewelry cases open and made off with the stolen goods.

Cannon pleaded guilty in April of last year to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.