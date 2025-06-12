Dozens of protesters rally against ICE in National City

Around 150 people demonstrated for several hours on National City's Highland Avenue on Wednesday to express their anger over deportation tactics of federal agents.

“I feel like this is really good. This is good to be out here and at least have something to say for it,“ demonstrator Israel Rico told NBC 7.

Rico demonstrated for Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd’s death. He is part of the National City community and considers it his duty to stand up for his beliefs.

“The more we are out here, the more we’re showing up, the more we are resistant to all of that, and that’s what matters,” Rico said.

The firebombs, burning cars and looting in Los Angeles under the same effort was met in National City with mostly music and dancing. The crowd started on the sidewalk in front of the Panda Express on Highland Avenue. When it spilled into the street, police stopped traffic both ways for two blocks.

“The point is that we have the right to peacefully assemble. We want to encourage that," National City Councilmember Jose Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says ICE tactics of late, used to detain individuals, leaves many community members angry and frustrated.

“People are living in fear. They are terrorized, and they have a right to express themselves,” Rodriguez said.

That was demonstrated by a girl who was brought to tears. She says her mother is still in the process of becoming a legal resident.

“Me and no other kid should have to fear about losing their family," she said. “I shouldn’t have to fear that ICE is going to stop her, and that me and my siblings won’t have a family."

There were, at times, unruly moments where some demonstrators hurled profanities at law enforcement. Two times police had to address minor city code violations, but no tickets were issued or arrests were made.

Even while marching, the group stayed inside police perimeters.