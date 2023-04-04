National City One Step Closer to Repealing Ban on Lowrider Cruising

Update: Tuesday night, National City leaders unanimously passed a repeal of a 1992 ordinance that banned cruising. A second reading of the ordinance will take place later this month.

Cruising was ingrained in National City culture for decades, but in 1992 the city council passed an ordinance that banned the pastime.

Then-city leaders said the ordinance was passed to address crime and traffic in the area, but many people in the community said it hurt the culture of the city as well.

“The lowrider culture is very unique and it’s not a hobby, it’s our passion, it’s our lifestyle,” President of the United Lowrider Coalition said.

The Lowrider Coalition wants to restore the passion and tradition of cruising that they said united the community.

“Lowriding for me means community, cruising to me means comradery, appreciation of each other and each other’s art,” said Aida Castaneda, a board member with the United Lowrider Coalition.

Now some National City business owners and residents not a part of lowrider groups also want the ban repealed.

Lowrider groups including the United Lowrider Coalition are also reaching out to state lawmakers to craft legislation to prevent cruising bans.

“A.B. 436 is a bill sponsored by David Alvarez that bill may pass pretty soon and Rivas assemblymembers to remove the Cities no cruising ordinance through the State of California,” Arellano said.