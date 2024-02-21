One month after severe flooding displaced dozens of families, National City tenants could be a small step closer to securing stronger renter protections.

Tuesday's National City Council meeting focused on discussing the framework for a local emergency ordinance that would bring tenant protections to families impacted by the January 22 floods.

Part of the discussion involved looking at the county’s ordinance, its temporary and permanent relocation requirement, rent increase restrictions, and tenant’s right-to-return.

With a unanimous vote, the National City Council voted in favor of bringing forward a local emergency ordinance at their next meeting.

Flood victims, landlords, and other community members took the podium to voice their concerns.

Many of the residents fear loopholes in San Diego County's no-fault eviction laws could put them at risk of evictions or rent-hikes, so they went to Thursday’s National City council meeting hoping to find more clarity.

“If we want to talk about equal and fair, we have to talk about the differences in the landlords' situations," Luis Vasquez, another community member said. "The landlord has lost a couple dollars, which they can easily recover through their insurance. These tenants have lost everything, homeowners have lost everything -- transportation, housing, they have lost everything."

Some community members who spoke at the meeting see an emergency ordinance as putting the onus of the flooding on landlords.

“I’ve had communication with management at two of the affected properties in the news," Molly Kirland, a community member said. "One was mentioned, they’ve confirmed -- whether there was miscommunication before or what -- that they’re not evicting people. They’re putting residents in hotels, they’re crediting rent, which is the law, they’re making good faith efforts on repairs and that their tenants will all return to their units under their existing rental agreements."

Council member Jose Rodriguez made an initial recommendation to move forward with a local ordinance at this meeting but other council members, including Mayor Ron Morrison, said they would like more information, data, and numbers before writing an emergency.

San Diego County approved a 60-day rental eviction moratorium at the end of last month, which includes National City. That moratorium is set to expire at the end of March. Many tenants impacted by the floods still don’t know what will happen once it expires.