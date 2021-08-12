NATIONAL CITY

Former Parishioner Accused of Arson at National City Church

No injuries were reported in connection to the blaze

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Dana Griffin

A former parishioner was arrested Thursday morning after he intentionally started a fire outside a National City church, according to the city's police department.

National City Police Department Capt. Alex Hernandez said the blaze was discovered shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when officers received a call of a burglary alarm on the property. When they arrived, officers were greeted with the front doors set on fire.

“As they approached the area, they noticed what appeared to be an exterior fire at the church directly behind us, located at 2201 East 8th Street,” said Robert Hernandez of the National City Fire Department.

The “medium-sized” fire was described as burning on the outside of the structure near the entrance.

“When the police officers got here, they were quick enough to reach into their vehicle, grab the extinguisher and knock down the main body of the fire, which was located at the front of the church,” Robert Hernandez said.

Soon after the discovery of the fire, the National City Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze in its entirety. Smoke damage was done to the inside of the church and the entrance burned to a char.

The church was empty at the time of the fire and no first responders were injured in the firefight.

Surveillance footage captured a man starting the blaze then taking off in a gray pickup truck. Capt. Alex Hernandez from National City police said church leaders identified that individual as 37-year-old Ace Tomas Rancudo of San Diego. They added that he was a former member of the church.

Later that morning at about 9:30 a.m., authorities found Rancudo driving his truck and conducted a traffic stop. He was taken into custody without incident and now faces a felony charge of arson, according to National City police.

“It’s never okay to like put any place on fire especially at church, you know," said Juvelle Mallari, who lives in the area. "I don’t think it’s right at all.”

Another neighbor, Ruth Canuto, said the fire in her community left her shaken.

“I feel sad," Cantuno said. "Because it’s like yeah there’s no freedom like I would be afraid to; I’d like to go to church but if that happens then I will be afraid you know.”

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call the National City Police Department's Investigations Division at (619) 336-4460.

