National City Chamber of Commerce Hosts South Bay Virtual Job Fair

The event will be held via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday

By NBC 7 Staff

The National City Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual job fair Thursday featuring employers in fields like health care, tech, hospitality, maritime and government.

The chamber’s 2nd Annual South Bay Virtual Job Fair will be held via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Job seekers can register here to participate. Employers are looking to fill positions from entry-level to management.

Just like an in-person job fair, participants should have an updated resume available to share with employers and they should dress to impress for the Zoom event.

SANDAD reported earlier this month that, as of June 27, the region’s unemployment rate was estimated to be 14.3%, with approximately 250,000 people still without jobs in the county – five times the number before the coronavirus pandemic began.

That stat was 10.7% lower than the record-peak 25% unemployment rate hit in May 2020, according to SANDAG's report.

In the week ended in on June 20, more than 25,000 people were estimated to have returned to work. SANDAG’s data run on about a two-week delay.

