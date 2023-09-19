National City and Carlsbad add free, on-demand electric shuttles to their fleet

Does a free ride through a breezy Southern California town sound nice to you? Well, two San Diego County cities have just gotten their own free and electric vehicle services! Here's what they are and how they work.

FRANC, the free shuttle in National City

It's no lowrider, but FRANC is National City's new, free and electric shuttle service taking folks on rides throughout the city!

National City leaders came together on Sept. 13 at City Hall for FRANC's ribbon-cutting ceremony. FRANC is a four-year zero emission shuttle program.

“Our residents deserve better transit options, and what better way than a free and environmentally safe option,” said Mayor Ron Morrison of National City. “Through both MTS and Circuit, residents are provided multiple options to make it easier to get around and enjoy National City.”

How to ride FRANC

FRANC rolls up when you request a ride through the Circuit smartphone app or by simply hailing down the shuttle when you see it.

Go to your device's app store Search "Ride Circuit" and sign up for an account Choose "National City" under "Locations" Select your drop-off location Request your ride!

FRANC's Hours

Monday through Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more info on FRANC.

Carlsbad Good Ride

See yourself getting off those busy freeways and hopping a car, wind blowing in your hair, riding free of charge down Carlsbad Village Drive? Well, that dream can now be a reality.

On Sept. 1, the City of Carlsbad rolled out its free electric transportation program, the Carlsbad Good Ride.

The Good Ride is designed for visitors to get from their lodging to key destinations in the city such as beaches, Carlsbad Village, attractions, dining and shopping.

How can you request these rides? Like most things these days, it's done on an app. Here's how.

How to ride the Carlsbad Good Ride

Go to your device's app store Search "Ride Circuit" and sign up for an account Choose "Carlsbad" under "Locations" Select your drop-off location Request your ride!

What time can you get a ride?

The 1-year pilot program runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2024. Operations will start Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Sept. 1 to March 31.

Car service will expand April 1 to Aug. 31 next year, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The free rides are supplied through a grant from the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District.

Got any more questions about the Good Ride? Click here for more info.