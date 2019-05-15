Everything You Need to Know About National Bike to Work Day

There will be 100 pit stops around San Diego to help bicyclists get to work, including one at NBC 7 Studios. NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia has more on National Bike to Work Day. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

NBC 7 and T20 are joining 99 other locations across the county as pit stops for the thousands of commuters expected to bike to work Thursday for National Bike to Work Day.

From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., volunteers will oversee the 100 pit stops, each with free t-shirts, refreshments and snacks, and unwavering support for local bicyclists.

Thursday marks the 29th year San Diego Association of Governments has hosted Bike to Work Day events. The organization said the holiday of sorts is meant to promote environmentally-friendly and cost-saving alternatives to driving.

Nearly 11,000 San Diegans visited SANDAG’s pit stops last year – a record high for the organization. This year, SANDAG hopes to surpass the 10,950 record.

SANDAG said it is introducing barcode scanners at each pit stop this year in order to better track participation. To register for the Bike to Work Day fun, visit iCommute San Diego’s website.

NBC 7 and T20 will host giveaways and games at its pit stop from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Of the prizes up for grabs are personal VIP tours of the stations.

iCommute San Diego will hold a Facebook contest to find the county’s favorite bicyclist, bike commuter group, and pit stop. Visit the group’s Facebook page to vote for your favorites (including NBC 7 and T20!).

Bicyclists Concerned of Dangerous Roads, Drivers

Ahead of National Bike to Work Day, many cyclists are concerned over road safety. NBC 7’s Danny Freeman has more. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

NBC 7 and T20 Studios is located at 9680 Granite Ridge Drive, San Diego, CA 92123. Stop by, say hi, and bike on!