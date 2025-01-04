Nathan Fletcher's accuser drops some claims in new civil suit filing

It’s nearing two years since Grecia Figueroa accused former county supervisor and MTS board chair Nathan Fletcher of sexual assault -- now she's dropping that claim.

Fletcher said their relationship, while a terrible mistake, was consensual. Figueroa is is still suing Fletcher, for sexual harassment, among other things.

Fletcher's political career ended sometime ago, as well as his time in San Diego. But in 2025 , he'll be back in the courtroom, as his accuser Figueroa moves forward with her civil lawsuit claims of sexual harassment, emotional distress and job disruption.

The former MTS employee says she was fired from her job to protect his run for higher office.

Figueroa sent the following statement to NBC 7:

“I am focusing on the long-term sexual harassment claims, which still stand, and I am ready for a jury trial."

Much of the publicly available evidence in this case included flirtacious text and Instagram messages between the two.

In recently filed court paperwork she reiterates how on several occasions, Fletcher requested meetings with her, forcibly kissed her and touched her intimately. At one point, she describes him showing her a firearm strapped to his leg. She goes on to state that because of her job duties and his position of power, she felt she had to give into his advances.

One of Fletcher’s attorneys, Sam Sherman responded to the claims on Friday.

“The reality is the only reason she knew about that gun is because she was rubbing his legs, you know, lower leg where his gun was hiding in his boot," Sherman said.

Sherman commented about text messages between Figueroa and a friend describing the specific incident.

“And when she texts Ms. Radin about him having that gun, Ms. Radin's response was, that's so hot,” said Sherman.

In response to the November-filed declaration by Figueroa, Sherman said that her decision to drop some of her claims including gender violence, battery and discrimination shows that her team was not ready to make a case for them.

He also points to text messages she sent to friends about the encounters proves she consented.

“So this effort that they're now having to try to twist this into some fearful exchange is completely inconsistent with the clear facts of this case, which is that she was bragging about it. And they were talking about how sexy it was,” said Sherman.

Fletcher’s legal team has filed a motion requesting the civil charges against him be thrown out. A judge is scheduled to weigh that motion at a Jan. 10 hearing.

Figueroa says the text messages to her friends were sarcastic and not serious. Her attorneys can also reintroduce the sexual assault charge in the future.

Meanwhile, Fletcher's camp has an ongoing defamation lawsuit against Figueroa.