Nashville Hat Shop Promotes Anti-Vaccine Yellow Star of David Badge

A Nashville hat shop on Saturday stood by its promotion of a yellow badge in the shape of the Star of David emblazoned with the words "NOT VACCINATED" as a few demonstrators protested outside.

Organizers planned an afternoon demonstration at Hatwrks, and social media posts showed a few protesters alongside a banner that read, "NO NAZIS IN NASHVILLE."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

And here’s the scene at Hatworks/Hateworks today... pic.twitter.com/7LorTIvIKR — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 29, 2021

An Instagram post featuring the item and teasing forthcoming "trucker caps" with a similar decoration was no longer active Saturday, but Hatwrks appeared to defend its use of an anti-Semitic, Nazi-affiliated symbol as a statement on contemporary vaccination efforts.

In an Instagram post Saturday it said, "all unvaccinated people will be segregated from society, marked & must wear a mask. what comes next?"

Read the full story on NBCNews.com