NASA to Boaters: Don't Come Near Orion Splashdown Site

A historic splashdown will happen off the coast of San Diego or Baja California on Sunday, and while some may see an opportunity at a front-row seat to Orion's landing, NASA is warning boaters to stay away.

The Orion spacecraft has been on a 26-day journey around the moon and is expected to splash down Sunday about 50 miles off the coast of San Diego or Baja California, if weather conditions agree.

While it seems like an opportunity to get close to history, NASA warns it's not a good idea.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We would appreciate it if small boats and pleasurecraft would stay out of the area. There are hazards on the Orion capsule and it's not a safe place for people to be," NASA Recovery Director Melissa Jones said.

Hazards which include ammonia, hydrazine, radiation, not to mention Orion will be very hot and could have unspent pyrotechnics on board, Jones said.

"Please don’t bring your boat out and try to get close to the capsule."

Depending on where Orion ultimately splashes down, it could come also come with a hefty $20,000 fine from the U.S. Coast Guard.

And even without the threat of a fine, the possibility that a massive U.S. Navy vessel could show up at your boatstep should be enough of a deterrent. Jones said USS Montgomery will be patrolling the seas near the splashdown to ensure no civilians are in the area.

So where can you watch Orion's splashdown? Jones says it won't likely be visible to the naked eye from land. But, NASA will be livestreaming the event starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

NASA will livestream coverage here of Orion's reentry into Earth's atmosphere and splashdown off the coast of San Diego starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11