Earth to Jessica: NASA Astronaut and UCSD Alum to Return From Space

It was a history-making six months in space for NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir but its time for this UC San Diego alum and Maine native to come back to Earth.

Meir and her comrades -- NASA's Andrew Morgan and Russian Astronaut Oleg Skripochka, known as the Expedition 62 trio -- have completed their mission and will depart the International Space Station Thursday evening in the Soyuz MS-15, the same spacecraft that took them there on Sept. 25, 2019.

While on the ISS, the team conducted hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science inside a microgravity laboratory, work they will now be handing off to the next crew -- Expedition 63.

The station crew swapped command from Oleg Skripochka to Chris Cassidy today. The Exp 62 trio completes its mission early Friday. Read more... https://t.co/cAb6caamyl pic.twitter.com/7ZtxOCCBmi — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 16, 2020

After a few goodbyes, the crew's journey home will begin at 3:30 p.m. PST for a short, three-hour-long descent back to Earth. A parachute descent will bring the astronauts to land just after midnight. The event will be livestreamed on NASA's website.

Watch their journey home on this page starting at 3 p.m.

It was the first trip to space for Meir, and a historic one, at that. The astronaut teamed up with her colleague and friend, NASA Astronaut Christina Koch, to conduct the first all-female spacewalk, spending 7 hours and 17 minutes outside the ISS to fix a faulty battery of the space station’s power network.

The moment, which was streamed live via NASA's cameras, was celebrated by the female astronauts that came before her, as well as her friends, family and admirers here on Earth.

Meir is aware that she won't be returning to the same Earth she left behind. In an April 10 news conference, Meir addressed how difficult it will be to adjust to a changed world amid a pandemic.

On April 17, @Astro_Jessica wraps up her research-filled stay aboard the @Space_Station. Before she comes home, take a look back at Meir’s 205 days in space, contributing to hundreds of experiments aboard the station. https://t.co/ta0oMemvMB pic.twitter.com/YJ8lDzOU2x — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) April 14, 2020

"It is quite surreal for us to see this whole situation unfolding on the planet below,” Meir said. “We can tell you that the Earth still looks just as stunning as always from up here, so it’s difficult to believe all the changes that have taken place since both of us have been up here.”

The hardest part -- not being able to hug the friends and family she's been away from for nearly seven months.

"It will, of course, be wonderful to see some family and friends, at least virtually and from a distance for now," she said.

Meir studied diving physiology at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. She worked for three years at NASA's Johnson Space Center to research how humans' physiology changes in space before launching into the expanse herself -- fulfilling her 5-year-old self's biggest dream.

On Wednesday, the day before her flight home, the ISS flew over "almost every place I've ever lived," Meir said in a tweet showcasing the La Jolla shore, the home of her former university. She questioned if it was "Mother Earth's way of calling me home?"

We think so, Jessica. Welcome home.

Yesterday @Space_Station flew over almost every place I’ve ever lived, ranging from Canada to France – all within 8 hours. Mother Earth’s way of calling me home? Pictured: #TheJourney origin Caribou, Maine (1), @Scripps_Ocean #LaJolla (2), #Vancouver (3) & of course #Houston (4). pic.twitter.com/xwlU1QpQkA — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) April 15, 2020

Follow Jessica's journey via her Twitter here and via NASA's website here.