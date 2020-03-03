Names of Suspect, Officers Involved in Otay Mesa Shooting Released

The San Diego Police Department have released the name of the 70-year-old man and two officers who were involved in a shooting last month in an Otay Mesa canyon.

The Neighborhood Policing Division was conducting an outreach and cleanup opreation on Feb. 27 at the Otay Valley Regional Park when two officers encountered a man in an illegal encampment. When they approached the man, he brandished what was believed to be a handgun and officers opened fire after he refused to listen to their commands.

The man, who was identified as 70-year-old Carlos Soto, was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. His injuries were non-life threatening, authorities said.

One person was shot during an officer-involved shooting in an Otay Mesa canyon.

Neither officer was not injured in the confrontation, according to police. They were identified as Officer Jeremy Huff, who has been with the department for eight years, and Officer Filip Perry, who has been with the department for nine months.

Authorities determined the handgun the suspect produced was a replica. The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Unit, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, the Internal Affairs Unit and the Shooting Review Board.

The confrontation happened near Montgomery High School and Montgomery Adult School, just before class was scheduled to begin. In wake of the investigation, classes were canceled for the adult school.