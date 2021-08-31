Name This New Park, Vista

A new park being built in Vista will include playgrounds and seating areas but it’s still in need of a little something else: a name.

The city of Vista is calling on the community to come u with a name for the new park, which is located at 234 Pala Vista Drive, at Civic Center Drive and north of state Route 78.

The park – being built with funds from a California grant – will rise out of a one-acre dirt lot. The goal is to give residents more space for recreation and to improve and beautify one of the key entry points into Vista, the city said.

Construction on the park began in May 2021 and the project is slated to be completed by the summer of 2022. It is tentatively called the Pala Vista Park, but that could change.

Now through Sept. 19, Vista is accepting recommendations from the public for the park’s official name through this online survey.

On the survey, residents are given three choices: keep the park’s tentative name; rename it to one of five other previously recommended names; submit another new name for the park.

The non-write-in choices are:

Colibri Park (which is the Spanish word for “hummingbird”)

Gateway Park

Hummingbird Park

La Entrada Park (which is the Spanish word for “the entrance”)

Lilac Park

Pala Vista Park (this is the park’s current, tentative name)

The city of Vista said the votes on the survey will be tallied and then presented to the Parks & Recreation Commission. After that, a recommendation of the park’s name will go up the chain to the Vista City Council.

When the soon-to-be-named park opens next summer, Vista residents will find two playgrounds at the site, plus tree climbing structure, natural turf space, benches and seating areas, water fountains, security fencing, and public art.

The project will also widen northbound Civic Center Drive from Pala Vista Drive to Postal Way and underground the utility lines along the park property, according to the city’s website.

Here’s a closer look at the project details.