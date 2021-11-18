Naked Man Hit Border Patrol Agent in Head With Rock: Deputies

A naked man was arrested Wednesday after a confrontation with a U.S. Border Patrol agent in San Diego.

The 29-year-old was confronted by an agent with the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector at 7 a.m. in a remote area of Otay Mountain, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man allegedly threw rocks at the agent, striking him multiple times, including in the head, Seiver said. The agent shot at the suspect but did not hit him and agents then took the man into custody.

Both the agent and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is in charge of the investigation and is coordinating with the FBI and the Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility, who are conducting parallel investigations into the incident.

Seiver said the suspect is in the custody of U.S. Border Patrol and awaiting federal charges.