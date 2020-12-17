la jolla

Naked Man Sexually Assaults Woman at Black's Beach

By City News Service

Blacks Beach assault suspect composite
San Diego Police Department

Authorities warned the public Thursday about a man who sexually assaulted a woman this week at Black's Beach and remains at large.

The victim was jogging at the beach north of La Jolla Shores on Wednesday morning when the assailant, who was nude, slapped her on the buttocks twice and grabbed her genitals before she was able to break free and escape, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers searched the area but were unable to find the attacker, San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharkiat said.

The victim described the perpetrator as a 30- to 40-year-old Black man who was bald or had very short hair and was wearing an earring.

Anyone who might be able to help identify the assailant was asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210.

