Naked Man Clinging to Sunset Cliffs Rescued by First Responders

Lifeguards, firefighters and police teamed up Sunday to rescue a naked man clinging to the side of Sunset Cliffs.

San Diego Police Department received calls of a naked man gripping the cliff, at least 20 feet from the top, around 10:40 a.m. near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Guizot Street.

First responders were able to hoist the man up with a harness by 11:50 a.m. and detained him for a mental state evaluation at a local hospital, SDPD said. He was not physically injured, San Diego Lifeguards said.