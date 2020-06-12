Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors, Other Personal Care Facilities Among Next Reopenings

San Diego County public health officials announced Friday personal care service businesses would be allowed to reopen as soon as next Friday, following guidance from the state.

Businesses like nail salons, waxing services, cosmetology services, tattoo and piercing parlors, and massage therapy salons have been closed since mid-March when California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide Stay-at-Home order that essentially shuttered businesses across the state.

The state released guidance on Friday that would allow those services to reopen in counties that meet certain standards and with the expectation that the businesses follow certain modifications. The businesses were part of the state's Phase 3 reopening plan.

Some of the requirements include: establishing a written, worksite specific COVID-19 assessment plan; training employees on proper safety techniques, providing temperatures checks, social distancing, ensuring guests wear face masks and employees wear face shields at all times. The state's guide has several other measures that should be followed specific to the type of business, which can be found here.

The announcement came as gyms, bars, museums and more reopened for the first time.