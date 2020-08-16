Nail Salons Operating Outside During Pandemic Face New Challenge: Heat Wave

Businesses are operating outdoors, complying with public health orders, are facing yet another challenge -- a heat wave.

Business is down even more so for a nail salon in hillcrest -- but they’re still finding ways to keep customers comfortable.

“I never thought I’d be getting my nails done outside but guess what?! I did! In a heat wave and I’ll do it again if I have to,” said Sue Blitz, a customer of Hillcrest Nail Salon on University.

Customers are now outside the nail salon with fans and canopy's to help them during the heat wave.

Sweltering temperatures are continuing to batter San Diego County and those unforgiving temps have caused the National Weather Service to extend the excessive heat warning through mid-next week.

Owner Brian Nguyen has been trying to get through it since march – when he was first ordered to shut down less than a year after opening this new salon.

He says they’re down 60% capacity, even more so during this heat wave. He is operating with only six employees instead of 18. Only four pedicure stations and fans instead of AC.

Nguyen is hoping state guidance will allow nail salons to operate indoors again since we've stayed below the 'watch list' metrics since Wednesday.