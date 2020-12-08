Mysterious Monolith World Tour Stops in San Diego

San Diego is the next stop on a mysterious world tour of monoliths.

A tall, metal monolith appeared in a parking lot of Scripps Ranch Marketplace just east of Mira Mesa and Interstate 15.

It’s not clear when it first arrived but many San Diegans ventured to see the object Tuesday.

“No idea how it got here,” said Lisa Flanders Gorski, owner of Massage Green Spa, which is located in the shopping center. “They’re popping up in places – Utah, Russia, Las Vegas, and now, it’s here in Scripps Ranch.”

Flanders Gorski told NBC 7 she’s happy to have light-hearted news for a change.

“We need something fun and different to think about,” she said, referencing the ongoing pandemic.

A mysterious monolith briefly appeared on a Romanian hillside, days after a similar monolith appeared in Utah.

Similar monoliths have been spotted all over the world, including in a Utah desert, Romania, and Atascadero.

“It’s pretty unusual. We’ve never seen this here before,” Flanders Gorski said.