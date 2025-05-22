‘My house shook': Murphy Canyon resident helps neighbor evacuate house after plane crashes near home

A military housing resident was able to help her neighbor evacuate after a small plane, headed to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood Thursday morning.

Jasmine told NBC 7 that she heard the crash, which woke her up. She told NBC 7 that she thought it was another earthquake before seeing a burst of flames.

"It was pretty big [boom] because my house shook. It shook significantly enough to wake me up, and the noise was loud," she said.

She then woke up and started to alert her neighbors. That is when she heard her neighbor behind her yell that she couldn't get out.

"I screamed out to my son to grab the ladder, which we were able to throw over and help them climb over our fence," she said.

Jasmine said her neighbor's house, she felt, was directly in front of the flames. Jasmine said she was able to help the mom, her two kids, and two dogs evacuate.

"It was a big relief because I knew that they were going to be able to get out safely," she said. "And it was so fast, the police officers and the firefighters were not yet at the scene."

San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said jet fuel and plane debris damaged several homes and vehicles in the neighborhood.

The team is still assessing the damage, but Eddy believes at least 10 homes and far more vehicles were damaged.

"When it hit the street, as the jet fuel went down, it took out every single car that was on both sides of the street on fire," he said. "So if you saw the scene... You could see that every single car was burning down both sides of the street."

San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said crews have not found any other casualties as they sweep houses in the neighborhood.