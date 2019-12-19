One of three Muslim women who police say were targeted in a hate-crime attack for wearing hijabs in the heart of Little Italy testified in court against their alleged attacker on Thursday.

At Kyle Allen’s, 50, preliminary hearing on Thursday, Najma Mohamed described the events on Oct. 3 as a “violent and aggressive” attack on her and her two sisters-in-law.

After her testimony, a judge ordered Allen to stand trial on three counts of battery with an additional hate crime charge in connection with the attack. Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mohamed and her family were all wearing hijabs as they walked along Columbia Street in the heart of Little Italy after brunch at Morning Glory.

She saw Allen coming towards her and tried to move out of the way to make room for him. That’s when he lowered his shoulder and rammed it into her, Mohamed testified.

He then grabbed one sister-in-law's hijab and pulled it off her head before punching her other sister-in-law in the face, she testified.

More than a dozen passersby jumped in to help the women, Mohamed said.

Police said during this confrontation, Allen allegedly made a racist remark, which Allen’s lawyer, Kelly Armstrong, rebutted.

"He was yelling 'Go back to your country," Mohamed said. "At one point, he pointed to the three of us, 'F you this, F you that. Go Back to where you came from.'"

A passersby followed Allen to his apartment and directed police to the area. When police knocked on Allen’s door, he answered the door holding a hand gun, police said. About 10 guns were found in his apartment.

Allen complied with police and was taken to jail.

That hate crime addition allows the three counts of battery to be classified as felonies instead of misdemeanors.

Allen is currently out on bond. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 4 years and 4 months in prison.