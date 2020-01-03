Muslim Community Reacts to Deadly US Airstrike That Killed Iran’s Top General

Several Iranians at the Islamic Center of San Diego were afraid to speak on camera because they they feared retaliation against their family members who still live in Iran.

Some Muslims, who are not Iranian or part of the local San Diego Persian community, also said they were afraid their loved ones might face retaliation, even if they live in regions outside of Iran, but they were more comfortable expressing their opinions on the airstrike.

"I am worried about my country, my people, my friends," said Ismal Adiq, who is originally from Saudi Arabia but now lives in southern California and attends UCLA.

"If we have a chance to bring peace, we should take up the chance," said Pakistani Munawer Bawany, who has lived in San Diego with his family for decades.

They understand Iran’s anger in response to the deadly drone strike, but also struggle with the idea of attacks on Iran’s surrounding regions.

"Everyone now should worry. I think Iran will not stop here," said Adiq.

Adiq and Syrian American, Mohamad Bailony who also prays at the Clairemont Mesa mosque, do not believe a war will start between the U.S. and Iran.

"I don’t think that will come because if that comes it will damage all people," said Adiq.

"This is something good our current administration did is this action (referencing the air-strike)" said Bailony, who believes the attack was long overdue. "I was very happy to hear, yes."

Though he commends the airstrike, he doesn't want to see the attack returned on the U.S. or on his homeland.

"There is a lot of anger there and I hope the anger does not last for too long," said Bailony.