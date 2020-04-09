Musician 3rd Class Performs 1st-Class Tribute to Coronavirus Fighters

Cristina Rojas, a San Diego sailor stationed in Naples, Italy, gave a stunning performance this week, "appearing" remotely with a five-piece band in a tribute to the Italian community and healthcare workers fighting the corona virus.

The musicians, part of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band, performed the timeless Neapolitan classic “O Sole Mio” in a tribute performed Tuesday, whiich was World Health Day, a global health-awareness day observed annually since 1950.

“Our entire Navy team stationed here in Naples is so proud to live and serve alongside our Italian neighbors, friends and allies,” Rojas said at the start of a video recording of the performance posted on YouTube and distributed by the U.S. Navy. “We want you to know we are thinking of you as we all battle the coronavirus together. We’d like to dedicate this song to you.”

Not surprisingly, Rojas virtuosic performance on Tuesday was singled out for praise on the U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band’s Facebook page.

“Your singer is so special and her Italian accent really perfect,” one Facebook visitor posted. “Thank you for supporting us. Love from Rome.”