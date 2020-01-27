Museums Across San Diego County Offer Half-Priced Admission in February

Lovers of knowledge and history buffs can rejoice because starting Feb. 1, over 40 museums across San Diego will offer half-priced admission.

Some of the county's most popular museums, such as the Birch Aquarium at Scripps, USS Midway Museum and the San Diego Natural History Museum will be participating in the month-long promotion.

To participate, visitors will first need to pick up a Museum Month discount pass at one of 75 public libraries in San Diego County. The discount passes will be available starting Jan. 31, and can also be picked up at select Macy's stores in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Up to four guests can receive 50% off the cost of regular admission when the pass is presented.

Some museums may require extra fees for special exhibits or programs, so be sure to check each museum's fine print before you go.

This tradition was started by the San Diego Museum Council in 1989 and has been a recurring event ever since.

To see a full list of participating museums and for more information be sure to visit the San Diego Museum Council website.