Murder Trial Begins for Suspected Gaslamp Mass Shooter Who Killed 1, Injured 4 Others

Opening statements began in the murder and attempted murder trial of the man accused in last April’s mass shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Travis Sarreshteh, 34, used a ghost gun to shoot five people, killing hotel valet Justice Boldin, on April 22, 2021, investigators said.

The shooting spree started before 10:30 p.m. Both shootings and the suspect's arrest were caught on camera.

During opening statements, prosecutor Jessica Paugh said that Sarreshteh was disgruntled by the way the world was going and upset over a recent breakup with his girlfriend, who NBC 7 is not identifying because she previously testified about domestic abuse.

On the day of the shooting, text messages show the defendant asked the ex-girlfriend to come to a downtown hotel with him to have sex and do drugs. The ex-girlfriend said she agreed to meet him but said something didn’t feel right so she wasn't planning to not go.

Around 5:30 p.m., the defendant broke into his ex-girlfriend’s fourth floor, J Street apartment from the balcony, startling the ex-girlfriend, she testified.

He tried to bend her over and she said, “Oh my God, you’re going to rape me.” He replied, “I can if I want to,” the ex-girlfriend said. She said the defendant then left.

“You have until 9 to start acting right,” the defendant later texted the ex-girlfriend. Telling her to answer when he calls, “Or forever hold your peace.” The ex-girlfriend got emotional on the witness stand because she said that comment made her think that he was going to kill her.

The defendant came back to the apartment around 10 p.m.

Shortly after, the defendant left his ex’s apartment and walked a block to the Pendry Hotel. Within minutes, he shot and killed the first victim, investigators said.

According to the prosecutor, Sarreshteh watched hotel valet Justice Boldin for 30 seconds before deciding to walk up and shoot him. Boldin was talking to a woman, so the defendant turned back around, waited, and then walked back up and shot the victim. Boldin tried to get up but the defendant turned and shot him three more times. The fatal shot was to his head, the prosecutor said.

“He killed him because he could,” Paugh said.

The defendant then walked past a group of people and told them to salute him. They initially laughed it off, and Sarreshteh told them again, and when one saw him reaching for a gun, he saluted the defendant, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said Sarreshteh, “lets them live and continues walking.”

Outside Gaslamp Pizza, the shooter aggressively walked through a group of four friends, visiting from New Jersey.

Sarreshteh told them to get out of his way. They parted and laughed it off. Sarreshteh turned around and asked if they were laughing at him. He took a firing stance and pulled the trigger until the gun jammed, the prosecutor said.

Three of the friends were shot. Vincent “Vinny” Gazzani was shot in the arm and chest. Israeli combat medics who happened to be there getting pizza too helped save Gazzani’s life by applying pressure to his wounds.

Alexander Balis was shot through the arm. Jatil Kodati was grazed by a bullet. A stray bullet hit Steven Ely in the torso.

After the second shooting, Sarreshteh walked past two women and said, “Don’t worry. I don’t shoot girls,” Paugh said.

Witnesses saw the defendant twirling the gun on his finger as he continued walking, the prosecutor said.

The prosecution also showed body cam video that showed officers arresting the suspected shooter. He is tasered during the struggle, and you see what appears to be a gun sticking out of his pants.

The prosecution said the defendant’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue.

Defense Attorney Andre Bollinger said the defendant was wearing similar clothes as the shooter that night, but he did not carry out the attack.

In the midst of a chaotic and confusing situation, the wrong man was captured," Bollinger said. "Mr. Travis Sarreshteh did not commit these shootings.”

Boldin's family was present in court.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.