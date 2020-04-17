arrest

Murder Suspect of Oceanside PE Teacher Identified as 23-Year-Old Woman: Police

Jennifer Ramos, who was not known to the victim, was arrested in connection to the murder

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 45-year-old physical education teacher who was attacked in his yard, according to Oceanside police.

Chad Danielson had taken his family’s dog out for a walk the morning of April 10 when he was attacked outside his home in the 500 block of Garfield Street. Neighbors called 911 to report a fight at the location and upon arrival, authorities found the victim bleeding from stab wounds.

Officers rendered medical aid to the man as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Danielson was then rushed to Palomar Medical Hospital, where he died.

Local

San Diego County Apr 14

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 63 Total Deaths, Nearly 2,100 Have Tested Positive

UC San Diego Health 38 mins ago

UC San Diego Health Begins Tests Looking for COVID-19 Antibodies

Witness described seeing a large male adult with long, dark hair fleeing from the scene.

On Thursday, Oceanside police received notice from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department of an evidentiary match. That evidence was traced to 23-year-old Jennifer Ramos. Police said that although witnesses reported seeing a man, Ramos’ appearance resembled the suspect description.

Ramos was taken into custody as the investigation developed and determined she was the sole suspect involved in the murder, according to Oceanside police. She and Danielson were not known to each other.

Danielson was described as a family man and was a P.E. teacher at Jefferson Middle School in Oceanside.

This article tagged under:

arrestOCEANSIDEMurderHomicidechad danielson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us