Murder Suspect of Oceanside PE Teacher Identified as 23-Year-Old Woman: Police

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 45-year-old physical education teacher who was attacked in his yard, according to Oceanside police.

Chad Danielson had taken his family’s dog out for a walk the morning of April 10 when he was attacked outside his home in the 500 block of Garfield Street. Neighbors called 911 to report a fight at the location and upon arrival, authorities found the victim bleeding from stab wounds.

Officers rendered medical aid to the man as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Danielson was then rushed to Palomar Medical Hospital, where he died.

Witness described seeing a large male adult with long, dark hair fleeing from the scene.

On Thursday, Oceanside police received notice from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department of an evidentiary match. That evidence was traced to 23-year-old Jennifer Ramos. Police said that although witnesses reported seeing a man, Ramos’ appearance resembled the suspect description.

Ramos was taken into custody as the investigation developed and determined she was the sole suspect involved in the murder, according to Oceanside police. She and Danielson were not known to each other.

Danielson was described as a family man and was a P.E. teacher at Jefferson Middle School in Oceanside.