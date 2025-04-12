Murder arrest made in death of man found in Oceanside dirt lot

A 34-year-old man is in custody Saturday in connection with the death of man found in dirt lot in February, the Oceanside Police Department reported.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were sent to the 400 block of Foussat Road "regarding a subject with obvious traumatic injuries," according to the department. They found 48-year-old Felipe Martinez of Oceanside in a dirt lot.

On Thursday, police arrested Jordan Taylor Eustaquio of Oceanside on suspicion of murder. He was booked into the Vista jail and was held without bail.

The motive for Martinez's killing wasn't immediately available.

Police said the investigation "is active and ongoing." The OPD is asking anyone with information about the death to contact Detective Mark Theriot at MTheriot@oceansideca.org, or 760-435-4378.