Multiple violent incidents in San Diego County over Halloween weekend

Saturday incidents

A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the back in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego early Saturday morning, police said.

The girl was leaving a party in the area of 4400 Winona Ave. around 12:50 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 4950 El Cajon Blvd., witnesses said two groups of people were fighting, police said. One individual from either group took out a gun and fired it multiple times, hitting the girl once in her upper back.

The people ran away in multiple directions, according to SDPD.

Medical personnel transported the girl to the hospital, where she has been treated for serious injuries but is expected to live, police said.

Witnesses say the shooter is a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. His age is not known.

SDPD's Street Gang Unit responded to the incident and is investigating.

Chula Vista police are still searching for the suspect who shot three people Saturday night at a brewery in the Otay Ranch Town Center, forcing a lockdown.

The shooting happened at Novo Brazil Brewing, located in the shopping mall at 2015 Birch Rd., at around 7 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Authorities placed the mall on lockdown for about 20-30 minutes following the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who were shot. Both were described to have non-life-threatening wounds and were taken to the hospital.

Police learned that another gunshot victim was also at the hospital. A fourth person was injured, but it is unclear how.

CVPD said the shooting may have started during an argument between two groups.

"We believe there was one shooter and at least two people in that group," CVPD Lt. James Petray said during a news conference. "We have a group that was the suspect group, which we believe was approximately two people, potentially more."

There seems to be no active threat to the mall or nearby communities, according to police. At this time, CVPD does not believe this incident was random or an active shooter situation.

"There does not appear to be evidence of a hate crime nor a nexus to terrorism," CVPD added in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Sunday incidents

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were killed in what police said was a gang-related shooting at a "loud house party" in El Cajon, authorities said Sunday.

"Preliminary findings indicate that both victims were targeted by an assailant," said Lt. Will Guerin of the El Cajon Police Department. "The suspect fled the scene on foot, eventually escaping in a nearby vehicle. It is suspected the attack was gang-related."

Officers dispatched to the 700 block of Mahogany Drive at a little before midnight Saturday found one victim in the street and the other in the front yard of a home, Guerin said.

Paramedics rushed both victims to a trauma center, where they died from their gunshot wounds, he added.

Arriving officers saw numerous people fleeing the area.

Investigators found that the shooting occurred during a big house party hosted at a short-term rental property on Mahogany Drive.

Police were still investigating the incident.

El Cajon police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-579-3311. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.