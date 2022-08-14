Multiple Shots Fired in Valencia Park Area of San Diego; One Person Shot in Chest

A resident in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego reported hearing multiple shots fired, then found their neighbor on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police said.

The neighbor reported hearing a vehicle speed off afterward, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander Officer John Buttle.

The victim, who was shot in the chest, was transported to a hospital with unknown conditions at this time, Officer Buttle said.

Along with San Diego police, San Diego Fire Department officials responded to the incident at Duluth Avenue near South 58th Street.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back as NBC 7 will update this page as more information arrives.