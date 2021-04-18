Chula Vista

‘Multiple Gunshots': Man Killed in Chula Vista

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire along Moss Street at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday

By NBC 7 Staff

Chula-Vista-police-generic-1
NBC 7

A man died early Sunday after being shot several times in Chula Vista, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said several people called dispatchers at around 2:30 a.m. to report the sound of shots being fired at 370 Moss St. The area is east of Interstate 5.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When CVPD officers got to the area, they found a man on the ground. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, but he soon died.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 245 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

pandemic 2 hours ago

San Diego's Tourism Industry Is on Road to Recovery, Hotel Rooms Sold Out

At this point, police have not yet released information on a possible suspect or suspects. The victim’s name has also not yet been released; the CVPD said he was in his 30s.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistashootingChula Vista Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us